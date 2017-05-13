Sweet success as businesses come out on top

Two local businesses had plenty to celebrate this week after scooping prestigious awards.

The family-run Bridge 49 Cafe Bar and Bistro won the Edinburgh and Lothians category at Scotland’s Business Awards being named Best Restaurant in 2017 on May 7.

While Sebastian Kobelt, the chocolatier on Linlithgow’s High Street, won Patisserie of the Year at the inaugural Scottish Food Awards.

The former World Chocolate Masters finalist said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been recognised at the Scottish Food Awards especially as I was up against some stiff competition.

“For me and my small team, this is a stamp of recognition and quality. This sort of recognition is extremely important for small businesses – it puts them on the map.”

Bridge 49 received their award based on public votes, mystery shopper tests and site visits to the restaurant on the bank of the Union Canal at Causeway near Linlithgow.

The next stage is the final of Scotland’s Business Awards on May 28.

Jane Maloney, who runs the restaurant with her husband Brian and daughter Alison, and won Best Eaterie last year, said: “I did not expect it to be honest but we did really well. I thought our luck had run out. It would be fantastic to win again but we are up against some good competition.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for us. I think people like that it is a family-run business and not a chain. We provide good food and service.

“The setting here is beautiful and that is a big plus, you can sit out and have a glass of wine in the summer.”