Take Note: Taking a leap into an unknown year

Never look back, they say, but to paraphrase an old joke, successful Falkirk musicians are like boomerangs – they don’t come home, they just sing about it.

Certainly Arab Strap covered their hometown in some detail in 1996, and last year they said ‘Hello again’ for two sell-out nights at the Barrowlands.

The Cocteau Twins, Grangemouth’s most famous export, still reside far from ‘home’, but at least Liz Fraser was back, soundtracking an HG Wells drama on Sky.

There was also success for Adam Stafford, his album ‘Taser Revelations’ garnering more acclaim.

And while a neo-Nazi festival was run out of town, two more palatable punk outfits visited the Warehouse. PiL – fronted by butter-peddler John Lydon – were followed by the perhaps more (in)credible Aussie punk pioneers Radio Birdman.

And another ex-pat, Stuart Gray – formerly of local heroes Viva Stereo – continues to make pulsating psychedelica. Children of Leir played the first Shuffledown in Larbert, and that mini-festival went from strength to strength in its second year.

There are plenty of local acts coming through – excellent indie quartet Ghost Writer just one band who will hopefully grace stages far beyond the Falkirk area.

So, 2017 will, hopefully, offer plenty to look forward to…