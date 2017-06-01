Talented pupils show their creative flair

Talented artists were recognised at Linlithgow Academy’s annual Advanced Higher Exhibition and prize giving.

Cairistiona Cockburn was the winner of Provost Kenneth Lindsay Memorial Trophy, the Linlithgow Dyers Cloth Trophy was won by Ellen Kynoch and Orlagh Boyes won the Linlithgow Art Collective annual prize.

Peter Scott, an art teacher at the school, said: “Thanks to the awarding bodies for recognising the talent of the academies creative young people with their patronage and funding for these annual awards.”