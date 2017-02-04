The family of Linlithgow’s former MP, Tam Dalyell, have said his body is to be left to the University of Edinburgh for research.

This is to be followed by a private interment.

The universally-respected Labour man died last week, aged 84, after a short illness.

A memorial service is to be held at Linlithgow’s St Michael’s Parish Church on Friday, February 24,at 1pm; and a service will also be held in London at a date still to be finalised.

Mr Dalyell was famously a politician of uncompromising sincerity on many issues, from his opposition to devolution to his searing indictment of Margaret Thatcher’s controversial decision to sink the Argentinean cruiser Belgrano.

He coined the expression “West Lothian Question” about the apparent dichotomy concerning the role of Scottish MPs at Westminster after the Scottish Parliament became a reality.

His career as an MP spanned 43 years, beginning with his election as member for West Lothian in 1962.

He later became MP for Linlithgow and then in 2001, as longest continuously serving MP, the Father of the House.

Heartfeld tributes have come from across the political spectrum, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, for example, describing him as having been “a real giant” of the Scottish political scene.