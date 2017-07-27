Tea and toast to Marie Curie

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop raised £335.76 in an hour at the Blooming Great Tea Party she hosted in Whitburn for Marie Curie.

The party attracted members of the Whitburn and wider West Lothian community who helped fundraise.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am delighted at the number of West Lothian people who attended the tea party to give their donations and generously support to Marie Curie.

“I am aware that I have many constituents who have had personal experiences with cancer and been involved with the charity in the past.

“In a short space of time we managed to raise over £335 by offering people tea, coffee and cake. Some constituents even brought their own home baking to sell and gave all their proceeds to Marie Curie.

“I am very pleased that this event was such a success and I am always pleased to support Marie Curie and the important work it does.”