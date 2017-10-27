Thank you for the music

A grateful congregation will mark 50 years of musical Sundays their long serving organist has devoted to their church.

Reverend Dr J Mary Henderson revealed Helenor Waugh will be receiving a special gift at this Sunday’s service in Laurieston Church, with the Moderator of Falkirk Presbytery Dr Stuart McDonald in attendance, as a thank you for providing five decades of musical accompaniment.

After short stints in a number of Bo’ness churches and Redding and Westquarter Church, Bo’ness born Helenor Waugh took her place at the pipe organ in Laurieston Church in 1967 and has been working the pedals and hitting the notes ever since.

Helenor, who now lives in Polmont, said: “It doesn’t seem like 50 years – I just went from Sunday to Sunday. It’s just been my life.”

She has been playing since the age of 14 after she became fascinated by the sight of the organist at her church working the pedals of the organ.

She said: “I come from a musical family and I was in the church choir in Bo’ness. When the organist didn’t turn up one day I was asked to stand in and play.”

Her children, Helena, Billy and Derek, were instrumental in her landing her dream job at Laurieston – which had a pipe organ – putting their mum forward for the post when a vacancy appeared.

Sadly recent health issues have forced Helenor to relinquish her long held role, but she still attends church every Sunday – although she admits its hard not playing anymore.