The Journal and Gazette has compiled some dates for the diary

The turkey and trimmings have been devoured, you’ve gorged on chocolate and the return to work beckons with the festivities nearly over.

But don’t despair there are plenty of things to look forward to and it is all happening right on your door step.

FH Linlithgow Folk Festival 11/09/2016

The Journal and Gazette has compiled a list of events and attractions to pencil in the diary for 2017. It’s by no means comprehensive but gives a flavour of what to expect over the coming 12 months.

On New Year’s Day in South Queensferry, the traditional Loony Dook event takes place as people plunge themselves into the freezing Firth of Forth all in aid of charity.

The idea of a cold dip might not appeal to some so how about on January 7, pianist Ashley Wass, described by Gramophone magazine as having “the enviable gift to turn almost anything he plays into pure gold”, plays at Linlithgow Primary School. The Linlithgow Arts Guild’s concert marks 400 years since Shakespeare’s death.

If that doesn’t cure the January blues then the panto surely will. Linlithgow Players Group are performing Aladdin at Linlithgow Academy from January 12-14 and there is also the Children’s Theatre Bo’ness production of Sleeping Beauty from January 17-21 at Bo’ness Town Hall.

If you are keen on music, books, poetry, natural history and crime then the Further From Festival could be for you. It’s on at Far From the Madding Crowd from February 10-12, with veteran broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove kicking things off talking about all things music.

Famous Scottish actor and director David Hayman, meanwhile, will be appearing at the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness on February 11, performing in his new play The Cause of Thunder.

The following month sees Scotland’s only silent film festival on at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness in March. The programme which runs from March 22-26 features a mix of rare, recently re-discovered and classic films with live musical accompaniment. Linlithgow String Orchestra, meanwhile, are performing at St Ninian’s Church on March 25.

Looking further ahead The Riding of the Marches takes place in June and is one of the highlights in Linlithgow’s calendar. This year the Marches will be on June 13 with the gala day on June 17. The Bo’ness Children’s Fair is set to be on June 30.

There are further events on throughout July and August at Linlithgow Palace with scotch hop and jousting taking centre stage. The Ferry Fair Day in South Queensferry, meanwhile, is on August 12.

One of Scotland’s biggest music festivals comes to town with Party at the Palace on the weekend of August 12-13. This year’s line up is still to be announced.

For car enthusiasts the Linlithgow Classic Car Day is an event not to be missed which is usually on the last Sunday in August.

The Linlithgow Folk Festival in September features live music sessions and concerts, a ceilidh, street entertainers and a craft fair. It is set to be held between September 6-10.

The Advent Fayre in Linlithgow is on November 25 next year with similar events still to be scheduled in Bo’ness and South Queensferry.

These are just some of the events and attractions you can look forward to over the next 12 months with more dates to be announced in the future.