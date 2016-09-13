The Roman empire strikes back at Kinneil Estate

Roman history runs deep throughout Bo’ness and an ever growing festival is on the march again to celebrate and educate.

The annual Big Roman Week gets under way on Saturday, September 17, and promises the biggest and best programme of activities and events since the event began back in 2009.

There will be walks, talks, family events and even film shows to help people find out more about the world famous Roman Antonine Wall, which ran from Bo’ness right across Falkirk district to Old Kilpatrick near Glasgow.

Councillor Adrian Mahoney, Falkirk Council tourism spokesman and one of the festival organisers, said: “Big Roman Week offers lots of great events, many free of charge, right across Falkirk district.

“With the help of great partners and speakers, we’ve organised a packed programme for 2016 and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

The initial idea for Big Roman Week came from The Friends of Kinneil charity in Bo’ness.

Maria Ford from the group said: “The festival has become a regular fixture in the local calendar and hopefully it continues to be popular with local people and visitors for many years to come.

“We’re really grateful to Falkirk Community Trust, which has organised many of the events for the week, as well as Falkirk Council for supporting the festival.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include Big Roman Day at Kinneil House, Bo’ness, on September 17 – a family fun day featuring the Antonine Guard re-enactment group and a number of events for children at Meadowbank, Bonnybridge, Falkirk, Grangemouth, Larbert and Bo’ness libraries.

Organisers regularly embrace “all things Roman” when planning events and this year is no exception with screenings of the Gergory Peck and Audrey Hepburn classic Roman Holiday in the Bo’ness Hippodrome.

Visit www.bigromanweek.org.uk for full listings.