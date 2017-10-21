Toys galore at Broxburn’s River Kids

Children’s charity River Kids is holding a “massive” toy clearance from 10am next Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

Items for sale will include buggies, cots, travel cots, toys, games and much more, with prices starting at £1.

The charity says: “Proceeds will go to supporting local children and helping to make their Christmas something really special this year.”

The toy sale will take place in the old Scotmid building in Broxburn’s East Main Street.