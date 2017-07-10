Traffic disruption on Main Street

Motorists are being warned to expect some travel disruption when work begins on essential sewer work in Kirkliston.

From July 17 a section of Main Street at the junction of the Newliston Arms Hotel will be down to one lane with temporary traffic lights in place for around two weeks while work is carried out.

Bill Elliot, Scottish Water’s regional communities team manager, said: “When planning this road traffic management on Main Street, we liased closely with the City of Edinburgh Council.

“This road traffic management is essential while we carry out this important work and we will do all we can to complete it as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected residents, road users and the community for their patience and understanding.”