Disruption on trains are expected until later in the afternoon today following a fault with the signalling system at Polmont.

At the moment, Scotrail say train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High will be delayed by up to seven minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 2.30pm.

Scotrail has apologised for any delays on its website and is advising customers to keep their tickets in case they experience delays of more than 30 minutes.