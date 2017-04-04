Train services to be cancelled during Easter

Train services through Falkirk Grahamston are to be cancelled for a full day over the Easter weekend to strengthen a road bridge.

The ScotRail Alliance is advising customers that due to the installation of a new bridge in Glasgow Road, Carmuirs, all Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston rail services will be cancelled on Saturday, April 15, affecting services at other stations.

The work is to make the bridge more robust for improved resilience in the event of a vehicle striking the structure – which happened three times last year.

Services between Glasgow-Cumbernauld and Glasgow-Falkirk High will still be in operation. Replacement buses will run between Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston, connecting with train services at Cumbernauld.

All rail services will return to normal on Sunday April 16.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “We realise that these services are cancelled during one of the days of the Easter holiday weekend and that is frustrating for our customers who wish to travel by train for days out.

“However, this work is essential and by closing the line to rail services for just one day, we’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption to our customers.

“If you’re intending to travel by train in the Falkirk Grahamston area on Saturday, April 15, please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey as a bus replacement service will be in operation.”

Work on the bridge is to replace the deck and parapets and can only be done safely and efficiently while the road below is closed to traffic.

Scotrail say the work will also prepare the bridge for future projects to upgrade track and electrify the line to deliver improved reliability and faster line speeds for rail services.