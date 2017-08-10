Bus looking for bags of help

The Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association SCIO is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4000, £2000 and £1000 – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores - being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region get shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Bo’ness community bus – which was formed to provide an extra service to and from Edinburgh following bus cuts – is one of the groups on the shortlist and voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout September and October.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Robert Jeffrey from the bus group said: “We are a Community Transport Group set up to re-establish our town’s bus link with our capital city. We are cheaper, faster and much more friendly than the alternative route via Linlithgow and we would love the support of shoppers for this grant.”

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for September and October. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

For more information visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.