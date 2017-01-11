Delays for motorists mount up

Rush hour motorists are being hit be delays this morning

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over in high winds.

Commuters face severe disruption after the vehicle was blown on its side from the northbound carriageway on the the southbound side around 2am.

It is reported the driver has been charged after failing to heed the warning that the bridge was closed to high sided vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the M9 between Falkirk and Linlithgow there was disruption on both carriageways with a vehicle on fire close to the Kelpies and a collision on the road heading to Edinburgh.

Drivers are also being warned that there may be delays to their journeys throughout the day as wind gusts reach up to 70mph around much of Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said that the Forth Road Bridge is likely to be closed for “a considerable period”. According to the organisation, the crane to recover the HGV cannot operate in high winds.

As a result it is likely that closure will continue until after the morning peak.

Drivers are being warned that routes towards the Kincardine Bridge are very busy.

The strong winds are expected to last for most of the day with the Met Office issuing several yellow Be Aware weather warnings for wintry showers and high winds.