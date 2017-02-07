Kincardine Bridge repair work will mean some disruption

Motorists using the Kincardine Bridge (A985) can expect weeks of disruption and some closures as essential maintenance is carried out.

Preparation work to improve the road surface and bridge deck waterproofing will be undertaken overnight, between 9pm and 5.30am, on Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 February, when the bridge will close to all traffic.

This will then move to single lane closures and full time traffic management will be in place continuously until Friday, March 31.

The work, with a value of around £350,000, includes the replacement of the road surface, bridge deck waterproofing and new expansion joints to the viaduct span section of the bridge.

The first work done will be in the westbound direction and is planned to switch to the eastbound on Tuesday, March 7.

Vehicle activated traffic lights on the A876 North Approach Road (Kincardine) will be switched off during the work, to prevent traffic – including buses – from turning right and travelling towards the Kincardine Bridge.

Instead, all traffic will be sent a short distance to the Longannet (Tolls) Roundabout and back again.

Under the night time full bridge closures, signed diversion routes will be in operation with eastbound traffic being diverted from the Longannet Roundabout to the A977 Toll Road through Kincardine and Kilbagie. At Kilbagie roundabout, road users will be diverted to the first exit along the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge southbound. The diversion will end at Higgins Neuk roundabout.

The westbound diversion will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

Footways and cycle paths will remain open throughout, although cyclists should dismount when crossing.

Although no full daytime closures are planned, Amey has warned that they may be necessary but as much notice as possible will be given.

For journey information visit www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter: @TrafficScotland