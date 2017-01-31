Man dies and woman seriously injured after road accident

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after a road accident near Dalmeny.

Police say the accident happened when a blue Mini collided with two pedestrians on the B800 road between Kirkliston and South Queensferry around noon on Monday.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information that can assist with their investigation.

Road policing sergeant Denise Humphrey said: “Sadly a man has lost his life in this incident and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital.

“I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to us, to please get in touch.”