Motorists to face travel disruption, warns Scottish Water

Motorists in Winchburgh are being warned of travel disruption for at least four weeks.

The work being carried out on improving the water supply mains in the area will start on August 14.

A section of the B8020 on the junction of Winchburgh road will be closed with a diversion route around Winchburgh via the A904, and B8046 towards Threemiletown.

Residents are also being warned that their water supply might be affected.

Bill Elliot, Scottish Water’s regional communities team manager, said: “This work in Winchburgh is part of a wider programme across Scotland to improve customers security of their water supply, and reduce the overall risk of burst mains in the network.

“During the works, we may need to turn off your water supply. If we do, we will send you further information at least 48 hours in advance, detailing the dates and times that your supply will be affected and what to do.

“Customers may experience some interruption to supply, a change in water pressure and/or discoloured water.

“If this happens don’t be alarmed, turn on the cold water tap in your kitchen, let the water flow slowly until it runs clear.”

“Scottish Water apologise for any inconvenience and thanks affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”