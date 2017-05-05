Optimism high as trial period starts for Bo’ness community bus

A community bus to provide services to and from Edinburgh will hit the road next week following a successful campaign.

The C19 minibus from Bo’ness to the capital will start on Monday for a trial period of 12 weeks by charity Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association (BACBA), with support from Falkirk Council.

The group was set up by concerned residents after bus services in the town were cut leaving commuters and normal customers with limited access to decent routes to work, university or social trips to the city.

Services have been tailored to times convenient with customers according to feedback from extensive consultation with the Bo’ness community.

Convenor Rab Jeffrey said: “Throughout the trial we shall be constantly reviewing our ability to deliver a high quality reliable service and we shall also be looking at ways in which we can expand the service while maintaining sustainability.

“We are happy with progress so far and think we are about to realise our first objective which is overcoming the social isolation felt by many members of our community.

“We will provide a fare comparable to the existing bus services to Edinburgh via Linlithgow, with our fare being lower in most cases.”

The service will run from Bo’ness at 9.30am and 2.30pm and the return from Edinburgh at 10.40am and 3.40pm daily. Seating capacity is 75 for each journey.