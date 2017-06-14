Success for community bus campaign

The communities of Queensferry and Dalmeny have been fighting hard to obtain a reliable transport service from Lothian Buses and are delighted that their hard-won efforts are paying dividends following Stagecoache’s announcement they were withdrawing from the service.

The new number 43 service commenced this week. Liberal Democrat councillor Kevin Lang said: “I am delighted this new service is up and running.

“The community fought hard to get Lothian Buses to properly serve Queensferry and Dalmeny and it’s great to see that effort finally paying off. It’s now vital for all of us to support this new service.”