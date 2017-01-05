Teenager dies on rail line

A 16-year-old died after being struck by a train on the busy inter-city line yesterday.

British Transport Police has confirmed the body of the youth was found near Polmont station.

A spokesperson said: “Just after 5pm yesterday we were called to Polmont station near Falkirk after receiving reports a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP attended alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service however a 16-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

The rail line was closed for several hours and ScotRail diverted some services via Falkirk Grahamston, while buses were laid on for other passengers