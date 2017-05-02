Traffic disruption ahead

Travellers are being warned of traffic disruption at a busy roundabout near the Kincardine Bridge next week.

Resurfacing work on the northbound A876 towards the Kilbagie Roundabout will take place between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday, May 8 to Thursday, May 11.

The work requires full overnight closures during the work between Higgins Neuk Roundabout and Kilbagie Roundabout with a signed vehicle diversion route in operation both nights.

The First H1 and H2 bus services will be affected by works during the hours of 7.30pm and 10.30pm and will follow signed diversion.

Traffic travelling northbound on the A876 will be diverted at Higgins Neuk Roundabout to proceed along the Kincardine Bridge. From here, traffic will join the A876 north approach road, taking a left turn onto the A977 Feregait, continuing on this road until Kilbagie Roundabout where the diversion ends.

The A876 southbound traffic will be diverted at Kilbagie Roundabout onto the A977 Feregait and will proceed on this route to take a right turn at the A876 north approach road. From here, traffic will turn right at the traffic lights to cross Kincardine Bridge, continuing towards Higgins Neuk Roundabout where the diversion will end.