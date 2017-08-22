Travel disruption for Queensferry residents

Motorists are being warned to expect travel disruption in South Queensferry for around three months.

Residents in Farquhar Terrace are also being advised of road traffic management during £180,000 of improvements to the water mains infrastructure in the area.

The work will begin on Monday with temporary traffic lights and a convoy system in place to help traffic flow.

This will begin in Farquhar Terrace at the junction of Bo’ness Road and continue along to Society Road.

Scott Fraser Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “This work is part of a wider programme across Scotland to address low water pressure issues, improve security of supply and reduce the overall risk of burst mains in the network.

“Customers in Farquhar Terrace will be sent further correspondence regarding the transfer of services over to the new water mains.

Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience and thanks affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”