Travel chance will tempt steam buffs

Hundreds of passengers are being offered the chance to travel by steam train across the Forth Rail Bridge and on Scotland’s newest scenic rail route this summer.

A train hauled by a Black Five steam locomotive will travel for the first time every Sunday in August on the route that takes in two of Scotland’s Great Scenic Rail Routes.

The experience is being operated by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS) and for the first time allows passengers to board at Linlithgow before travelling over the Forth Rail Bridge and round the Fife coast before finally heading south on the Borders Railway to Tweedbank.

Passengers from Linlithgow will be able to enjoy the unforgettable experience of crossing by steam the Forth Rail Bridge – designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015 – before taking in the spectacular views from Kinghorn, Burntisland and Aberdour along the Fife coast.

After crossing the bridge once again, the train steams through Princes Street Gardens before arriving at Edinburgh Waverley and continuing along the 31-mile route of the Borders Railway, stopping at Galashiels and Tweedbank.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: “We are absolutely delighted that steam railway experiences are returning to the Scottish Borders, Lothians and Fife this summer.

“As well as providing another unique opportunity to showcase the recently opened Borders Railway, passengers on board the train will be able to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the Fife coast and the breathtaking experience of crossing the Forth Rail Bridge by steam engine.”

Roger Haynes, SRPS Railtours commercial director said: “SRPS Railtours are organised and staffed by unpaid volunteers with proceeds from the railtours used to restore rolling stock and locomotives of historical value.

“We would urge passengers to take part in this rail tour to discover the truly magical experience that awaits them and the spectacular scenery to be enjoyed.”

The Forth Bridge and Borders Steam Special Experience will depart from Linlithgow every Sunday in August, picking up passengers at Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Dalgety Bay and Edinburgh Waverley.

Visit www.srps.org.uk/borders for further information on the trips and to book tickets..