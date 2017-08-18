Tributes pour in for elderly passenger

An elderly passenger died after a fall on a bus which is now being investigated by police.

The 82-year-old, named locally as Catherine McKenna, was on the No.38A First bus in Linlithgow High Street when the accident happened on the afternoon of August 5.

She fell when the vehicle pulled away from traffic, police said.

She was taken to St John’s Hospital shortly after 4.25pm but died later that evening. Tributes to her have been posted on the Journal and Gazette Facebook page, Jean Paton said: “Beautiful lady, always had a smile and blether with you.”

Shaz Laird said: “Family friend for many, many years so sad that she isn’t here anymore.”

Margaret Mitchell posted: “Thinking of Eddie and the family at this sad time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Inspector Richard Latto of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this sad time.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from the street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

A First Midland Bluebird spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of this lady in hospital following a fall on our vehicle and wish to extend our sympathies to her family.

“First Midland Bluebird has offered police every assistance in investigating this incident, including access to CCTV footage gathered at the time.”