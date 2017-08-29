Vandals break front door of new business

Mindless vandals targeted a takeaway business for the second time since it opened ten weeks ago.

In the early hours of last Sunday, August 20, CCTV footage from Zio G’s appears to show the front door of the premises at the West Port being violently kicked before the glass being broken.

The food business, run by Lyndsay Mallon (23) and Carla Friello (27), sells fish, chips, pizza and various other dishes.

It opened on June 7 and the owners have been left disappointed after the second incident.

Co-owner Lyndsay, from Livingston, said: “It’s upsetting, we’ve put a lot of time, effort and money into setting up this business.

“This is the second time this has happened in the ten weeks we have been open. The first time the signage was vandalised.

“It costs an extortionate amount to repair the damage as the glass is a special type of design so it doesn’t come cheap.

“We came to Linlithgow because it’s a nice town but this has left us deflated.

She added: “It happened about 1.30am on Sunday. A man has come along and kicked the door full blast and the glass has shattered.

“There’s not a reason for it, it’s just stupid – some people can’t handle their drink.

“There’s not much we can do, we are just trying to run a business.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating following a report of damage to a business premises in West Port, Linlithgow.

“The incident was reported to police around 12pm on Sunday, August 20.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1923 of August 20.”