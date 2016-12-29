Vandals damage cars

Police are appealing for witnesses after cars were vandalised.

The force believe the three incidents which happened in the Deanburn area of Bo’ness are linked.

Around 10.45pm on December 17 a grey Volkswagen Polo had the rear window smashed at Deanfield Road.

Overnight on December 17-18 a grey Ford Focus had a window wiper removed and suffered a dent on the bonnet on Castlehill.

Then on Christmas Day into Boxing Day at Panbrae Road, a silver Honda had a wing damaged.

PC Cruickshanks of the Bo’ness Community Police Team said: “Given the close proximity of these incidents, I believe that the same person or persons may be responsible.” Contact 101 with any information.