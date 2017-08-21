Vandals target Zio Gs

Have your say

Vandals have targeted a takeaway business for the second time in ten weeks.

CCTV footage from Zio G’s appeared to show the front door being violently kicked, which shattered the glass in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s the second time the takeaway has been vandalised after opening on June 8, according to owners.

Police are appealing for information.

Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating following a report of damage to a business premises in West Port, Linlithgow.

“The incident was reported to police around 12pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1923 of August 20.”