VIDEO: Funding boost for Burgh Beautiful

A group of volunteers set up to enhance the look of the town has received a funding boost this week.

It is a big year for Burgh Beautiful in Linlithgow who have entered the Beautiful Scotland competition hoping to emulate their success in 2011 when they won the coveted Rosebowl honour (best in Scotland).

Courtesy of the Tesco bags of help grant – money donated from the 5p bag charge – they have received a further £2000 which will go to making improvements to the pathway at Clarendon where they are based.

In the future they also hope to have summer workshops for youngsters but this will depend on volunteers and funding.