VIDEO: Pupils receive festive message from top UK band

It’s not every day that a top pop band contacts you to wish you good luck ahead of your Christmas performance.

But that is exactly what happened to starstruck pupils and their teacher at St Joseph’s Primary School.

The P5 class were busy practising their version of Bastille’s Christmas mash up before their nativity play when the major indie rock band sent them an unexpected Christmas message wishing them good luck.

The British group, who have had chart hits with Pompeii and Of the night, contacted principal teacher Laura Wilson and her P5 class after hearing that they were performing one of their songs.

The teacher came across a Radio 1 Live Lounge recording of a Christmas mash up by Bastille, including songs from East 17, Chris Rea, Mariah Carey and Wham.

Through a family connection from one of the parents in the class, word soon spread to Bastille.

And all four band members Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Wood featured in a special video message, wishing the class good luck.

The band said: “Hi Mrs Wilson and P5, we’re Bastille and we wanted to say good luck with the Christmas medley that you’re doing.

“We hope it goes really well and we hope to see your recording some day emerge on YouTube. Merry Christmas!”

Naturally, as they huddled round listening to the band’s message in the classroom, Laura and her class were left speechless when they realised what was going on.

She said: “It was an amazing surprise for myself and the class, who couldn’t believe it!

“I was even shocked into silence, which for me is a first!

“We’ve performed our song and sent a thank you message back to Bastille which was delivered to the band.”