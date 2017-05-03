Views aired during Edinburgh Airport public meeting

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the opportunity for Winchburgh residents to air their views with Edinburgh Airport on proposed flight path routes last week.

Ms Hyslop met with the airport in March and called on them to discuss their plans in more detail to respond to Winchburgh residents questions about preferred routes C5 and D0.

She said: “The public meeting in Winchburgh on April 19 was a good opportunity for local people to share their specific concerns directly with the airport.

“Both the airport and Edinburgh Watch gave a speech before 50 questions, that were sought in advance from the audience, were addressed and challenged. The meeting was very well organised and chaired by Winchburgh Community Council and with NATS speaking on technical aspects of the aircraft flight routes, it was very informative.

“I was concerned the airport had not approached Winchburgh developers after I and others had alerted them that Winchburgh is due to grow to as big as Linlithgow, however I understand that a meeting between both parties has been arranged.”