Volunteers sought for Loony Dook collection

A charity is looking for volunteers to help with their collection at the Loony Dook event.

The annual celebration on New Year’s Day sees brave individuals plunge themselves into freezing cold water in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry all in the name of charity.

The tradition which started off 30 years ago in 1986 as a joke between friends who wanted a hangover cure, has grown in popularity over the years to become part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Celebrations.

The Queensferry lifeboat fundraisers are appealing for people who can assist with the street collection at the event.

The charity asks for people to be available from noon for a maximum of a couple of hours to take an RNLI bucket and mingle with the crowds on the High Street, the Hawes promenade, the harbour area and the foreshore.

Please contact David Steel on 0131 331 3719, 07751 897692 or email david@ferryfair.co.uk to discuss arrangements.