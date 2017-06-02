Volunteers to be celebrated at Trust event

Volunteers will be recognised for their charitable work at an event being organised by the Linlithgow Community Development Trust.

We Hearts Our Volunteers is an evening celebration taking place on Tuesday, June 6 from 7pm to 10pm at the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow.

It comes as thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across Scotland celebrate the vital contribution made by volunteers.

During the week a huge range of events will take place in communities all over the country, from small award ceremonies to large celebratory gatherings.

A spokesperson for LCDT said: “With so many people volunteering there are a huge range of achievements to celebrate.

“Whether working to improve the environment, spending time with people who need help, or providing other kinds of essential services and support, the effort made by volunteers make an invaluable difference to the lives of people and communities everywhere.”