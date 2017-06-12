Walkers Go Ape as £20m milestone is reached

Walkers went wild as they celebrated reaching an incredible £20 million fundraising milestone at The MoonWalk Scotland on Saturday.

Before the first step was even taken, organisers breast cancer charity Walk the Walk announced that an amazing £430,000 had been raised by people taking part in this year’s event. Bringing the fundraising total over the last 12 years of The MoonWalk Scotland to a phenomenal £20 million.

Ze  bras were out in force along with elephants, monkeys and parrots as thousands of women and men donned jungle-safari themed decorated bras to raise money and awareness for breast cancer whilst completing their walking challenges.

Starting and finishing at Holyrood Park, Walkers swung past some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, many of which were lit up pink, including Lloyds on the Mound, Jenners, Queen Victoria at The National Galleries, and St Giles Cathedral.

Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now. Around 4,600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Walker Di Winstone, from Porthlethen, completed the Full Moon (26.2 miles), having only finished treatment for breast cancer last October and has raised £4,000.

She said: “At the beginning it was very daunting and especially on my own, but once the sun came up, the support from my family on the route got me through. It was so emotional, so soon after my treatment, but an amazing achievement. I just want to inspire other women with breast cancer.”

Best-selling crime writer, Val McDermid, from Edinburgh, completed the Half Moon (13.1 miles). She said: “It was a real treat to walk round the city in the quiet without the traffic and the crowds. It’s not often you get a treat like that when you’re doing something worthwhile, and raising awareness for a charity like Walk the Walk.”

Irene and Graham McIntosh from Inverkip walked the Full Moon in flamboyant monkey outfits.

Irene said: “The MoonWalk puts the fun into fundraising for us, it was a fantastic night and we just love it. It’s our privilege to raise as much money as possible for this worthwhile cause.”

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “It was a perfect night for a MoonWalk, with a full moon and really fabulous walkers in good spirits.

“Clearly lots of people have been putting lots of miles under their belts before taking part and we had some very quick times. One of the highlights for me was seeing all of our ten year olds and youngest walkers coming through the New Moon (6.55 miles) finish line with big smiles on their faces and absolutely thrilled to be receiving their well-deserved medals!”

For more information, and to register interest for The MoonWalk Scotland 2018 visit www.walkthewalk.org