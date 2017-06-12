WARNING: Graphic Image: Twenty-year ban for starving his dog to death

A Grangemouth man has received a 20-year ban from keeping animals for the horrific neglect of his dog who was “waiting to die”.

Andrew Elliott, formerly of Cultenhove Crescent in Grangemouth, was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide his dog veterinary treatment and adequate nutrition.

Sadly King the German shepherd did not survive his owner's shocking mistreatment

Elliott was given a 20-year disqualification order from owning, keeping or obtaining any animal, as well as receiving a 180-hour community payback order to be completed within six months following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Nicola Liddel found Elliott’s pet German shepherd, King, in his home almost dead due to the owner’s shocking mistreatment.

Ms Liddel said: “This case was particularly distressing. When I first visited the property, King could be seen lying in an emaciated state with thick yellow mucus streaming from his nostrils.

“His eyes were so sunken back into his head that you could hardly see them and they were surrounded by a thick greenish discharge. His demeanour was so low, it looked like he was waiting to die.

“After taking King to the vet it was found that he weighed only 18.6kgs, when a dog of his size should be around 32kgs.

“He was severely emaciated with all his bones visible throughout his coat and muscle wastage around his skull. His coat was stark and horrendously matted due to filth and faecal matter.

“Poor King had a chronic flea infestation and was struggling to breathe due to the severe discharge blocking his nasal passages. Unfortunately, King was put to sleep following veterinary advice.

“King should not have been left to suffer as he did and was housed in entirely unsuitable accommodation which smelt strongly of urine and faeces.

“We are delighted the court has handed this sentence down and hope Elliott seriously considers his suitability to own and care for animals in the future.”