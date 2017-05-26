‘We’ll be trapped in our houses again’

Residents are furious their views have been ignored over a charity cycling event which goes through the town.

More than 10,000 cyclists will descend on Linlithgow when the Pedal for Scotland event takes place on September 10.

In the past, the event has caused widespread disruption, with businesses and the community affected by prolonged road closures from morning to late afternoon.

Groups affected last year said they held “constructive talks” in March with Cycling Scotland’s Keith Irving and representatives from WMP Sports, which runs the event.

However, residents are disappointed after seeing the proposed route this year.

Councillor David Tait said the community voice has been “completely ignored”.

He said: “Town groups met with Pedal for Scotland to discuss what can be done for the next time but it appears the council have ignored the meeting and gone ahead and set up more or less the same road closures as last time.

“Residents along the B9080 are badly affected by that all the way out to Winchburgh and are livid that they are going to be trapped in their houses again.”

Linlithgow Folk Festival Association said they were “disappointed” with aspects of the plans but hope a “satisfactory outcome” can be reached.

A Pedal for Scotland spokesman said Blackness Road traffic will be able to turn on to the High Street to travel westbound along the High Street at the Blackness Roundabout. There will be no vehicle access eastbound up High Port from Blackness Road. Road closures will be lifted as soon as it safe to do so on the day.”

West Lothian Council said the event was not organised by the council and it was not invited to the meeting in March.