West Lothian Pride “will be best yet”

Today’s West Lothian Pride - a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community - is promised set to be the biggest and best yet.

West Lothian College in Livingston will host a Pride Village with information stalls and Pride merchandise for sale from 1pm.

There follows “a fun-filled day of marching, guest speakers and live entertainment”.

The Pride march meets at 1.45pm at the college entrance gates, and participants are encouraged to dress up and bring along their own banners to ensure a colourful parade.

The march will make its way through Livingston town centre from 2pm, arriving back at Pride Village for 2.45pm for the raising of the Rainbow flag.

Speeches will be made by from gay rights group Stonewall’s head of Trans Inclusion Bex Stinson, transgender role model Justine Smithies, West Lothian Council Depute Provost Dave King and Depute Chief Executive Elaine Cook.

Dave King said: “It’s always fantastic to see so many local residents showing their support for West Lothian’s LBGT community at what is always a lively and colourful event.”

A full programme of entertainment running to 8pm is planned for the day, including guest compere (“Scotland’s biggest drag queen”) Nancy Clench, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and mod group Soul TV.

West Lothian Pride is organised by the LGBT youth group Glitter Cannons, with support from West Lothian Council, Youth Action Project, Phoenix Support and West Lothian College Student Association.