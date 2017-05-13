Wheels put in motion for new bus service

A new bus service for the community which hit the road this week is proving a hit with residents.

The C19 minibus from Bo’ness to Edinburgh picked up its first passengers at 9.30am at Bo’ness Bus Station on Monday and will be available for a trial period of 12 weeks.

The service is run by charity Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association (BACBA) with support from Falkirk Council.

The group was established by concerned residents over cuts to services, leaving passengers with few alternative routes to work, university and social trips to the capital.

A morning and afternoon service is run, and despite being in its infancy, it's proving popular with passengers.

Audrey Hughes, who is in her 70s, took the bus with her husband John, she said: “I thought it was brilliant.

"We used to go into Edinburgh a lot but since the X19 service stopped we weren’t able to.

“We did a bit of shopping then walked up Calton Hill and jumped back on the bus at Waterloo Place at 3.45pm. We’ll definitely use it again.”

Robert Jeffrey, BACBA secretary, said: “It is open to the public and anyone can use it.

"We also have a generous fare structure which offers an equal or lower cost than the alternative route via Linlithgow.

"As well as a time saving of around 20 mins on the journey.

“It's been a bit chaotic with doing other things but we have enjoyed it.

"Friday is looking like our best day as word of mouth spreads.”

To enquire about booking a bus call or text 07376 980049.