Workers’ feud over holiday pay at council

Council workers have said they are being left “severely out of pocket” in a dispute over holiday pay with the local authority.

UNISON West Lothian have said West Lothian Council is only one of two local authorities left in Scotland who have yet to adopt the calculation guidance issued by COSLA in March 2015.

The union say the proposed 8.3 per cent rate would be a “substantial “ amount for staff who regularly work overtime and have shift allowance.

Andy Anderson, branch secretary, said: “Our members are losing out on money that could be spent on their families. Our neighbouring council across the Lothians pay this rate and we can’t see why West Lothian have continually refused.

“For example. the 8.3 per cent rate for holiday pay would see a worker on a salary of £23,000 take home an additional £220 per year.”

Janet Stewart, UNISON regional organiser said she had no response from the chief executive Graham Hope or council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick after writing to them.

She said the union is in the midst of launching a campaign in an effort to secure the correct holiday pay for council workers.

She added: “UNISON West Lothian is committed to holding the council accountable for this and ensuring that the members affected get what they are entitled to.”

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this correspondence from UNISON, and are currently taking legal advice. We will respond in due course.”