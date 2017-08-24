World War One medals stolen during break-in

A number of precious World War One medals and valuable jewellery have been stolen during a house burglary in South Queensferry.

The incident happened sometime between 8.45am on Sunday, August 20 and 2.50pm on Tuesday this week at an address in Wellhead Close.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish a full inventory of the stolen items and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to help trace the thieves.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor from the Community Investigation Unit said: “The victims are absolutely devastated at the theft of these items, which hold a lot of sentimental value for them.

“As part of our inquiries we will be liaising with second-hand retailers to establish if anyone attempts to sell on medals like these, but we would also ask the public to get in touch should they become aware of someone trying to off-load any such items.

“In addition, we would also urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Wellhead Close between Saturday morning and Tuesday afternoon to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit via 101 and quote incident number 2125 of August 22. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.