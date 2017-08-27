Wullie wins the coveted Green Jacket for the fourth time

Some golfers treasure elaborate trophies emblazoned with a record of their greatest successes.

But for Dalmeny Estate Golf Club secretary Wullie Ruffle - and the 59 other players in last week’s Dalmeny Masters – the ultimate prize is the fiercely-contested Green Jacket.

It was the 25th anniversary of this unique Dalmeny event, and 60 players took part - but it was Wullie, with a 56, who took the honours (and the jacket) by two shots.

This was something of a historic occasion for the club, as the result means he has won it for an unprecedented fourth time.

Wullie is pictured here being helped into the jacket by last year’s winner, Jimmy Simpson - this being part of the ceremony - and in the other picture with the previous winners of the title.