Young artists are going green

Schoolchildren from West Lothian are paving the way to a greener Scotland, following an area-wide recycling poster competition launched by Livingston Designer Outlet in partnership with the local council.

Youngsters were tasked with creating a colourful information poster to help encourage customers to recycle and dispose of their food waste correctly and support the outlet’s recycling habits.

The winners, Ellen Kao (11) from Torphichen Primary and Mia Lynch (8) from St John the Baptist RC in Fauldhouse, won iPads and will have their posters displayed in the Food Court.

Four runners up, Adam Williamson from Meldrum Primary in Livingston, Erin Buckley from Low Port Primary in Linlithgow, Mia Laird from St. Paul’s Primary in East Calder and Grace Samper from Torphicen Primary, picked up a selection prizes.

An exceptional entry came from Beth McGill (11) of St. Joseph’s Primary in Linlithgow who coined a poem. She received a prize for creativity.