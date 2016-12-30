Youngsters get football court

A brand new ‘Panna court’ football facility for youngsters has opened up to the community.

The amenity in Newton cost £20,000 and was funded by West Lothian Council’s Village Improvement Fund. The council said it is the first Panna Court installed by a local authority in Scotland.

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn said: “It is fantastic that this new community football skills facility has opened in Newton. I’m sure it will be well used by children and young people and that it will perfectly complement the existing play park.

“This brand new football skills facility is a perfect example of how the Village Improvement Fund is making a difference to the outdoor environment in our smaller communities.”

John Cant from the community centre management committee who will be managing the court said: “Newton Village has always lacked an official area for kids to kick a ball around in.

“The Village improvement fund along with generous collaboration from the West Lothian Council Team, Hopetoun Estate and the local Farmer has changed this. He added: “It’s already proving to be a hit with the kids.”

The fast paced and frenetic game is designed for two v two or one v one encounters and aims at improving the technique and skills of young players.

Opponents attempt to deceive each other with neat flicks and fancy tricks, and points are given for goals scored.