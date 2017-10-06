Youngsters provide rugby guard of honour

Budding rugby stars from Bo’ness have been selected by Miller Homes to form the guard of honour at the Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre match tonight (Friday).

Junior members of Bo’ness RFC will join players on the pitch at Myreside to cheer on the home team before kick-off. Ahead of the upcoming match, Edinburgh Rugby visited Bo’ness RFC to host a special training session.

Professional players Damien Hoyland, Murray McCallum, Rory Sutherland, Anton Bresler and Junior Rasolea visited the West Lothian training ground last Sunday and put the players through their paces, before hosting a question and answer session and posing for photographs with fans afterwards.

Stewart Lynes, managing director of Miller Homes Scotland, said: “Forming the guard of honour is a money can’t buy opportunity, and we’re excited to offer the participating junior rugby fans a truly memorable experience.

“Miller Homes is creating a number of new communities across Edinburgh and the Lothians over the coming years, so we’re delighted to support the local community in any way we can. Our partnership with Edinburgh Rugby allows us to do just that, and we hope to inspire the next generation of rugby players and fans.”

The UK house builder is proud to be the Official Partner and Community Partner of Edinburgh Rugby for 2017/2018 and will be giving other budding rugby stars across Edinburgh and the Lothians the chance to form the guard of honour in a series of upcoming matches at Myreside.

Jonny Petrie, managing director at Edinburgh Rugby, said: “We’re delighted to have enhanced our partnership with Miller Homes for 2017, a valued sponsor of Edinburgh Rugby. Our sporting community is the bedrock of this club, so it’s great to have Miller Homes partner with us to enhance our match day experience, and have local clubs share the spotlight with the team as they take to the field.