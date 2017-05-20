Youth call to ‘end age discrimination’ on votes and pay

Scotland’s national agency for youth work is urging Linlithgow’s General Election candidates to “end age discrimination” and fight for equal pay.

Youthlink Scotland wants votes for 16-year-olds to apply across tje UK, and to apply “equal pay for equal pay” to 16-year-olds too.

Chief Eexecutive of YouthLink Scotland, Jim Sweeney MBE, said: “Since the last Westminster election in 2015, we would have expected to see at least some movement on some of our key asks.

“Instead money is being poured into ‘quick fix’ programmes at the expense of building a sustainable youth work sector across the UK.

“We still have inequality within the National Minimum Wage and 16 and 17 year olds continue to be denied the vote at UK level.”

Mr Sweeney also issued a challenge to the next UK Prime Minister to protect current EU funding for youth programmes beyond 2018.

He said: “We would like to see the Prime Minister make a commitment to the continuation of Erasmus+, a programme that already involves non EU members including Iceland and Norway. T

“The youth work sector is already under intense pressure and any cutting of cash currently coming from the EU would hit those young people in disadvantaged communities the hardest.”