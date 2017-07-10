Youths vandalise cars

Young vandals kicked wing mirrors off car doors during a spate of vandalism on Sunday night.

Police said a number of cars were targeted in Stewart Clark Avenue and William Black Place around 9.45pm last night in South Queensferry.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in South Queensferry are investigating after a number of vehicles were damaged in Stewart Clark Avenue and William Black Place during a disturbance involving a group of youths at around 9.45pm on Sunday.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.