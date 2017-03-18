Bo’ness man wins National Unsung Sporting Hero award

Local charity hero Alex Brown, from Bo’ness, joined some of Scotland’s biggest sporting stars including Dame Katherine Grainger, Bernard Gallagher and Alex McLeish, to collect the Unsung Sporting Hero Award at the inaugural 2017 NRS Scottish Sporting Awards at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh on Friday.

The awards celebrated and rewarded the outstanding achievements of Scotland’s exceptional sporting stars from across disabled, professional and amateur sport. After collecting his award, Alex said: “When you’ve got a challenge in life, sport gets you through.

“100 years from now, it won’t matter the house you’ve lived in, the car you have or the money in your bank, what will matter is if you’ve been important in the life of a child.

“I’ve tried to support underprivileged kids that can’t afford sport because I always believe there’s a link between sport and success in life. I think it gives you a lifeline.”

Alex, surprised with the award on the night, started the Blue Eyes Sports Foundation, named after his late father, on his 50th birthday, and has since given £50,000 to local sporting causes across Scotland.

The foundation’s work ranges from providing essential sports equipment or encouraging youngsters within clubs or tournaments. Alex’s commitment to helping young people in sport was obvious at Friday’s awards, as he spoke of the importance of involving disadvantaged youngsters in community sport.

The NRS Scottish Sporting Awards celebrated sport and raised funds for Nordoff Robbins Scotland, the largest music therapy charity in Scotland dedicated to using the power of music to change lives. Their therapists work with people of all ages who are isolated by disability or illness.