Allan McGonigal: I'll quit as Bo'ness United boss if we lose this Saturday

Allan McGonigal has vowed to quit as Bo’ness United gaffer if his struggling side lose a fifth straight league game this Saturday.

United – second bottom of the McBookie.com East Superleague after a 3-0 defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend – desperately need to pick up a victory at newly promoted Kennoway Star Hearts.

McGonigal said: “I think if we lose this weekend then I will be out.

“I will walk away from the club because I think my position as manager would be untenable.

“I don’t feel any personal pressure going into the game but I feel pressure for the football club. I need to get a good result for the club.

“We have no excuses, we are playing against a newly promoted team.

“I don’t know much about Kennoway. I’ve never been to the ground before but I know that their park is not the most salubrious. We have to go there and win.

“I can assure you I’m hurting more than anyone else at the club after the recent run.

“My life revolves around football.”

If Bo’ness do lose this Saturday, it looks like being the straw that breaks the camel’s back for McGonigal, who has been in charge at Newtown Park since 2010.

And it won’t be easy as Bo’ness are without Michael Gemmell (broken foot) and Marty Wright (groin), while Scott Sally (hamstring) and Chris Donnelly (back) are doubtful.