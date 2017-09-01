A new wave of optimism surrounds Bo’ness United after last Saturday’s impressive 6-0 away thumping of Kennoway Star Hearts.

A run of four league defeats prior to the clash had prompted manager Allan McGonigal to say he’d quit if they lost at Kennoway. But the 52-year-old’s future looks secure again as he has the committee’s full backing after the rout in Fife.

McGonigal said: “I wasn’t kidding, I would have walked away if we’d lost on Saturday.

“But all credit to the lads – they were fantastic on the day.

“Any thought of me quitting has now been put to bed. The committee is now 100 per cent behind me.

“Hopefully we can kick on now.

“We have a winnable East of Scotland cup tie at Dundee Violet this Saturday and hopefully we get a victory there to give us even more confidence.

“That was all that was lacking. I felt that the previous performances against Bonnyrigg and Penicuik weren’t bad, we were just not getting the breaks. On Saturday, we did get the breaks and it was a relief to finally get a victory.”

McGonigal praised the high quality of his side’s goals at Kennoway (match report inside) and revealed that injured Michael Gemmell, Chris Donnelly and Fraser Keast had all played through the pain barrier.

Marty Wright (groin) and Scott Sally (hamstring) will miss this Saturday’s game but are expected to be back for the home derby against Linlithgow a week on Saturday.