Back to league business for Linlithgow after cup exploits

Linlithgow Rose return to league business on Saturday when they welcome second-placed Penicuik Athletic to Prestonfield.

Due to cup commitments and call-offs Rose haven’t played a Superleague match since February 11 and have only played three games in 2017.

They also haven’t won in the league since November 5 - but having now booked their place in Tuesday’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-final draw, they can now turn their attention to trying to pull away from the unfamiliar territory of the relegation zone.

Manager Todd Lumsden admitted: “We know we’ve still got games in hand and points to put on the board.

“At the end of the day the league position has always been a concern in the background, but we couldn’t really do anything about it. But this Saturday we’ve got the chance and hopefully we can take three points.

“Penicuik are doing really well and they’re in their position in the league on merit. We’ll need to make sure we match their workrate and endeavour and quality to get something out of the game.”

But with a Scottish Cup semi-final, and an East of Scotland Cup showdown with Bo’ness coming up, Lumsden says his players will need to be on their to keep their places for the big cup encounters.

He said: “We pick a squad based on who performs in training and we pick a team based on who performs week in week out.”