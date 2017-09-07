Banks O’Dee 2 Linlithgow 1: Missed chances cost Rose in Scottish Cup

Linlithgow Rose’s hopes of a glory run in this season’s senior Scottish Cup fell at the first hurdle in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Mark Bradley’s side exited the competition when they went down to the reigning North Super League champions in a clash of the juniors at a sunny Spain Park.

The visitors started brightly and as early as the third minute there was a chance for Tommy Coyne in front of goal.

But the Rose hitman was unable to connect with the ball.

Minutes later, following a fine team move, Owen Ronald had another opportunity, but his shot lacked the power required to really trouble the keeper.

And Rose were made to pay for their misses when, in a rare attack, the home side took the lead in the 19th minute.

A Ryan Hall corner was cleared by the Linlithgow defence, but the ball fell to Jamie Henderson who hit a long range shot past Richie Barnard to put Banks o’ Dee ahead.

Midway though the half Rose threatened again when Gary Thom headed back across goal from Robert Sloan’s cross but once more they couldn’t get the ball over the line as Colin Leiper failed to get the vital touch.

In the 33rd minute the home side’s Kane Winton was booked for a foul on Ruari Maclennan.

Thom’s header at the back post then set up another opening for the visitors, but it caught Coyne unaware and he couldn’t control the ball and shoot.

As Rose continued to search for the equaliser, with 10 minutes of the half remaining, keeper Andrew Shearer did well to deny Ronald.

Rose then came even closer to levelling as Coyne’s volley from a cross from the right hit the bar.

The home side replaced Hall with Josh Winton before there was controversy in the final seconds of the half.

Rose claimed loudly for a penalty when Roddy Maclennan lost the ball in the box but went down under a challenge from the keeper. But a free-kick was awarded against the Rose and Maclennan was booked.

Within seconds of the restart, Coyne had a fantastic chance to level the score but his shot got stuck under the keeper’s body on the line and the home side survived once more.

Ruari Maclennan was then booked for a foul on Kane Winton before Ronald shot high over the bar from a good position.

The visitors were then left with a mountain to climb when Banks O’Dee doubled their lead on the hour.

A long ball forward was misjudged by Kyle Turnbull and, with the rest of the Rose defence slow to react, Jamie Watt nipped in and beat Barnard with a fine low shot into the far corner of the net.

Rose needed a quick response - and they got it almost straight from the kick-off.

Ronald crossed from the right and, under little pressure, Neale Allan bizarrely headed into his own net in trying to clear and gave the visitors a lifeline.

Blair Batchelor was then replaced by Aiden Malone before Josh Winton was the next player to enter the referee’s book for a foul on Roddy Maclennan.

Rose squandered yet another opportunity in the 70th minute. They were awarded a free-kick which Sloan delivered well, but Ronald put the ball past the post when he really should have scored.

There was always a danger that Rose could get caught as they pushed forward and at the other end Barnard did well to deny Michael Philipson.

Colin Strickland replaced Roddy Maclennan as the match moved into the closing stages and, with Rose frustration building, Coyne was booked for dissent.

In the 90th minute, the Rose were denied another penalty when a Banks O’Dee defender looked to handle the ball in the box.

Craig Duguid was booked for a foul on Turnbull, and from the free-kick, the keeper pulled off a fine save to deny Malone at the back post.

In the final seconds, there was a goalmouth scramble but somehow the ball failed to cross the line, summing up a very frustrating afternoon for the Rose as their hopes of taking their Aberdeen opponents back to Prestonfield for a replay ended in disappointment.